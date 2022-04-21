Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US service members conduct MASCAL exercise in Djibouti [Image 3 of 4]

    US service members conduct MASCAL exercise in Djibouti

    CHABELLEY AIRFIELD, DJIBOUTI

    04.21.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joel Pfiester 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. service members supporting Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa, tend to simulated casualties during a mass casualty exercise at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, April 21, 2022. The exercise focused on coordination and communication between different units and mission partners in order to provide effective medical evacuation support for joint operations in the Horn of Africa. (U.S. Air Force photos by Staff Sgt. Joel Pfiester)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.25.2022 09:32
    Photo ID: 7158480
    VIRIN: 220421-F-PD075-0186
    Resolution: 5767x3837
    Size: 812.52 KB
    Location: CHABELLEY AIRFIELD, DJ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US service members conduct MASCAL exercise in Djibouti [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Joel Pfiester, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Horn of Africa
    Combat Camera
    COMCAM
    USAF
    Combined Joined Task Force – Horn of Africa

