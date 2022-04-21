Spc. Brandon Kiner, a Soldier assigned to 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, completes the sprint-drag-carry event during an Army Combat Fitness Test at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, April 21, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2022 07:10
|Photo ID:
|7158333
|VIRIN:
|220421-A-RV385-559
|Resolution:
|4500x3000
|Size:
|6.15 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Combat Fitness Test [Image 11 of 11], by SFC Mary Katzenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT