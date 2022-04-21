Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Combat Fitness Test [Image 2 of 11]

    Army Combat Fitness Test

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    04.21.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Mary Katzenberger 

    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Maj. Shunmas Cummings, a Soldier assigned to 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, completes the standing power throw during an Army Combat Fitness Test at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, April 21, 2022.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.25.2022 07:10
    Photo ID: 7158327
    VIRIN: 220421-A-RV385-253
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 8.41 MB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Combat Fitness Test [Image 11 of 11], by SFC Mary Katzenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

