    3/4 ABCT CPX OPORDER April 2022 [Image 1 of 4]

    3/4 ABCT CPX OPORDER April 2022

    DRAWSKO POMORSKI, POLAND

    04.22.2022

    Photo by Capt. Tobias Cukale 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    Ltc. Steven Holmberg, commander of the 588th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division (3/4 ABCT) listens to an operations order from brigade staff during a command post exercise, Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, April 22, 2022. The 3/4 ABCT is among other units assigned to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe that works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces; execute joint, bilateral and multinational training exercises; and provides command and control for rotational and assigned units in the European theater. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Tobias Cukale)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Date Posted: 04.25.2022 05:42
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKI, PL
    1ID
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    PeopleFirst
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

