3/4 ABCT CPX OPORDER April 2022

Leaders with 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division (3/4 ABCT) listen to an operations order from brigade staff during a command post exercise, Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, April 22, 2022. The 3/4 ABCT is among other units assigned to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe that works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces; execute joint, bilateral and multinational training exercises; and provides command and control for rotational and assigned units in the European theater. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Tobias Cukale)

