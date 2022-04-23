Soldiers and NCOs from the West Virginia and District of Columbia National Guards compete in their annual Best Warrior Competition, held at Camp Dawson, Kingwood, West Virginia, April 22, 2022. Best Warrior is an annual event where participants compete in a series of military tasks including weapons proficiency, endurance, physical fitness, medical skills, communications, and professional development activities. Winners of the local Best Warrior will compete at the regional level in May, also at Camp Dawson. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Edwin L. Wriston)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2022 Date Posted: 04.24.2022 12:41 Photo ID: 7157552 VIRIN: 220423-Z-FC129-3036 Resolution: 2652x3428 Size: 2.94 MB Location: KINGWOOD, WV, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, W.Va. Guard holds annual Best Warrior competition [Image 37 of 37], by Edwin Wriston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.