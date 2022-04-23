Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    W.Va. Guard holds annual Best Warrior competition [Image 34 of 37]

    W.Va. Guard holds annual Best Warrior competition

    KINGWOOD, WV, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2022

    Photo by Edwin Wriston 

    West Virginia National Guard

    Soldiers and NCOs from the West Virginia and District of Columbia National Guards compete in their annual Best Warrior Competition, held at Camp Dawson, Kingwood, West Virginia, April 22, 2022. Best Warrior is an annual event where participants compete in a series of military tasks including weapons proficiency, endurance, physical fitness, medical skills, communications, and professional development activities. Winners of the local Best Warrior will compete at the regional level in May, also at Camp Dawson. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Edwin L. Wriston)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2022
    Date Posted: 04.24.2022 12:41
    Location: KINGWOOD, WV, US 
    Best Warrior
    West Virginia National Guard
    DCNG
    WVNG

