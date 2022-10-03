ERSS 27 conducts SMEE at Prince Hashem Bin Al-Hussein Military Hospital

AQABA, Jordan (March 10, 2022) – U.S. Sailors with Expeditionary Resuscitative Surgical System 27, attached to Naval Amphibious Force, Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade conduct a subject matter expert exchange with the staff of Prince Hashem Bin Al-Hussein Military Hospital in Aqaba, Jordan, March 10. The ERSS team is a rapidly deployable surgical capability that provides a light and agile expeditionary medical capability consisting of a ten member team trained to provide rapid damage control, resuscitative care, damage control surgery, and en-route critical care in support of Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade forces.

