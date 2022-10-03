AQABA, Jordan (March 10, 2022) – U.S. Sailors with Expeditionary Resuscitative Surgical System 27, attached to Naval Amphibious Force, Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade conduct a subject matter expert exchange with the staff of Prince Hashem Bin Al-Hussein Military Hospital in Aqaba, Jordan, March 10. The ERSS team is a rapidly deployable surgical capability that provides a light and agile expeditionary medical capability consisting of a ten member team trained to provide rapid damage control, resuscitative care, damage control surgery, and en-route critical care in support of Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade forces.
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2022 07:55
|Photo ID:
|7157422
|VIRIN:
|220310-M-ZZ999-031
|Resolution:
|768x1024
|Size:
|231.04 KB
|Location:
|AQABA FREE ZONE, JO
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, ERSS 27 conducts SMEE at Prince Hashem Bin Al-Hussein Military Hospital [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT