Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ERSS 27 conducts SMEE at Prince Hashem Bin Al-Hussein Military Hospital [Image 1 of 2]

    ERSS 27 conducts SMEE at Prince Hashem Bin Al-Hussein Military Hospital

    AQABA FREE ZONE, JORDAN

    03.10.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    AQABA, Jordan (March 10, 2022) – U.S. Sailors with Expeditionary Resuscitative Surgical System 27, attached to Naval Amphibious Force, Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade conduct a subject matter expert exchange with the staff of Prince Hashem Bin Al-Hussein Military Hospital in Aqaba, Jordan, March 10. The ERSS team is a rapidly deployable surgical capability that provides a light and agile expeditionary medical capability consisting of a ten member team trained to provide rapid damage control, resuscitative care, damage control surgery, and en-route critical care in support of Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade forces.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 04.24.2022 07:55
    Photo ID: 7157421
    VIRIN: 220310-M-ZZ999-022
    Resolution: 768x1024
    Size: 174.04 KB
    Location: AQABA FREE ZONE, JO 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ERSS 27 conducts SMEE at Prince Hashem Bin Al-Hussein Military Hospital [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ERSS 27 conducts SMEE at Prince Hashem Bin Al-Hussein Military Hospital
    ERSS 27 conducts SMEE at Prince Hashem Bin Al-Hussein Military Hospital

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Jordan
    Navy
    Aqaba
    ERSS-27

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT