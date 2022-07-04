Soldiers test their skills at the 101BSB Truck Rodeo

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 101st Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division perform preventive maintenance checks and services on a truck at the 101 BSB Truck Rodeo at Skwierzyna, Poland, April 7, 2022. The Truck Rodeo is a competition for transport units, testing their knowledge and skills in basic transportation Soldier tasks. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Hassani Ribera)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2022 09:55
|Photo ID:
|7157051
|VIRIN:
|220407-Z-KB014-1123
|Resolution:
|4464x2976
|Size:
|6.44 MB
|Location:
|SKWIERZYNA, PL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
