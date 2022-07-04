Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers test their skills at the 101BSB Truck Rodeo [Image 5 of 8]

    Soldiers test their skills at the 101BSB Truck Rodeo

    SKWIERZYNA, POLAND

    04.07.2022

    Photo by Spc. Hassani Ribera Soto 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A Soldier assigned to the 101st Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division guides a Humvee at the 101BSB Truck Rodeo at Skwierzyna, Poland, April 7, 2022. The Truck Rodeo is a competition for transport units, testing their knowledge and skills in basic transportation Soldier tasks. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Hassani Ribera)

    Date Taken: 04.07.2022
    Date Posted: 04.23.2022 09:55
    Photo ID: 7157050
    VIRIN: 220407-Z-KB014-1153
    Resolution: 3825x2550
    Size: 5.7 MB
    Location: SKWIERZYNA, PL 
    This work, Soldiers test their skills at the 101BSB Truck Rodeo [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Hassani Ribera Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1ID
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne
    TruckRodeo

