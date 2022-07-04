Soldiers test their skills at the 101BSB Truck Rodeo

A Soldier assigned to the 101st Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division guides a Humvee at the 101BSB Truck Rodeo at Skwierzyna, Poland, April 7, 2022. The Truck Rodeo is a competition for transport units, testing their knowledge and skills in basic transportation Soldier tasks. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Hassani Ribera)

