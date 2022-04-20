Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Frank Cable Conducts Weapons Handling Training Exercise

    PERTH, AUSTRALIA

    04.20.2022

    Photo by Seaman Wendy Arauz 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    PERTH, Australia (April 20, 2022) – Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners assigned to the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) participate in a weapons handling training exercise with a Tomahawk training shape aboard the ship at HMAS Stirling Navy Base on Garden Island off the coast of Perth, Australia, April 20, 2022. Frank Cable is currently on patrol conducting expeditionary maintenance and logistics in support of national security in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Wendy Arauz/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 22:28
    VIRIN: 220420-N-WB617-1229
    Location: PERTH, AU 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Frank Cable Conducts Weapons Handling Training Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by SN Wendy Arauz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    patrol
    U.S. Navy
    submarine tender
    USS Frank Cable
    Perth Australia

