PERTH, Australia (April 20, 2022) – Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners assigned to the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) participate in a weapons handling training exercise with a Tomahawk training shape aboard the ship at HMAS Stirling Navy Base on Garden Island off the coast of Perth, Australia, April 20, 2022. Frank Cable is currently on patrol conducting expeditionary maintenance and logistics in support of national security in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Wendy Arauz/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2022 Date Posted: 04.22.2022 22:28 Photo ID: 7156927 VIRIN: 220420-N-WB617-1229 Resolution: 3600x2395 Size: 1.16 MB Location: PERTH, AU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Frank Cable Conducts Weapons Handling Training Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by SN Wendy Arauz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.