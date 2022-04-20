Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hollywood Guard prepares for MAFFS Aerial wildland fire training [Image 3 of 4]

    Hollywood Guard prepares for MAFFS Aerial wildland fire training

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michelle Ulber 

    146 Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, California Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force personnel from the 146th Airlift Wing load the U.S. Forest Service's Modular Airborne Firefighting System (MAFFS) inside a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft attached to the 115th Airlift Squadron at the Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California, Apri 21, 2022. MAFFS is a portable fire retardant delivery system that can be inserted into an aircraft, temporarily converting it into a fire fighting airtanker that can lay retardant lines to help control wildfires. The MAFFS program has been a partnership between the U.S. Forest Service and the Department of Defense since the early 1970s. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Michelle Ulber)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 20:11
    Photo ID: 7156832
    VIRIN: 220420-Z-SF462-1088
    Resolution: 5168x2912
    Size: 798.35 KB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hollywood Guard prepares for MAFFS Aerial wildland fire training [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Michelle Ulber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hollywood Guard prepares for MAFFS Aerial wildland fire training
    Hollywood Guard prepares for MAFFS Aerial wildland fire training
    Hollywood Guard prepares for MAFFS Aerial wildland fire training
    Hollywood Guard prepares for MAFFS Aerial wildland fire training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S Northern Command
    MAFFS
    Aerial Fire Fighting
    146AW
    MAFFS AEG
    AEGMAFFS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT