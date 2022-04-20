Hollywood Guard prepares for MAFFS Aerial wildland fire training

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sean Silver, a loadmaster with 115th Airlift Squadron, helps load the U.S. Forest Service's Modular Airborne Firefighting System (MAFFS) inside a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft attached to the 115th Airlift Squadron at the Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California, Apri 21, 2022. MAFFS is a portable fire retardant delivery system that can be inserted into an aircraft, temporarily converting it into a fire fighting airtanker that can lay retardant lines to help control wildfires. The MAFFS program has been a partnership between the U.S. Forest Service and the Department of Defense since the early 1970s. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Michelle Ulber)

