Newly constructed MAFFS ground tanks give Southern California A cutting edge in aerial firefighting capabilities

Darrin Hutchison and Tom Miszklevitz, managers with Perimeter Solutions, adjust a nozzle on the 146th Airlift Wing's new Modular Airborne Firefighting System (MAFFS) Pits Ground Tanks, Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California March 3, 2022. The new fire-retardant ground tanks have increased the storage capability five-fold from a 10,000-gallon capacity to 50,000 gallons to accommodate more MAFFS aircraft and the U.S. Forest Service's Very Large Air Tankers (VLAT's) with water and fire retardant solution. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Michelle Ulber)

