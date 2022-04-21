Newly constructed MAFFS ground tanks give Southern California A cutting edge in aerial firefighting capabilities

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules MAFFS (Modular Airborne Firefighting System) aircraft assigned to the 146th Airlift Wing sits on the flight line in front of the newly constructed MAFFS pits at Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California April 21, 2022. The new fire-retardant ground tanks have increased the storage capability five-fold from a 10,000-gallon capacity to 50,000 gallons to accommodate more MAFFS aircraft and the U.S. Forest Service's Very Large Air Tankers (VLAT's) with water and fire retardant solution. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Michelle Ulber)

