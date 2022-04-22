ELMWOOD PARK, Ill. (April 22, 2022) Chief Musician William Edwards, from Bowie, Md., works with a choral student at Elmwood Park High School in Elmwood Park, Ill. The U.S. Navy Band performed in five states as part of a national tour, connecting communities with their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Musician Adam Grimm/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2022 18:47
|Photo ID:
|7156744
|VIRIN:
|220422-N-LC494-1095
|Resolution:
|5039x3353
|Size:
|10.88 MB
|Location:
|ELMWOOD PARK, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy musicians visit Elmwood Park, Illinois [Image 4 of 4], by SCPO Adam Grimm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
