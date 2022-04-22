Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy musicians visit Elmwood Park, Illinois [Image 1 of 4]

    Navy musicians visit Elmwood Park, Illinois

    ELMWOOD PARK, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2022

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Adam Grimm 

    U.S. Navy Band

    ELMWOOD PARK, Ill. (April 22, 2022) Chief Musician William Edwards, from Bowie, Md., speaks to students at Elmwood Park High School in Elmwood Park, Ill. The U.S. Navy Band performed in five states as part of a national tour, connecting communities with their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Musician Adam Grimm/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 18:47
    Photo ID: 7156742
    VIRIN: 220422-N-LC494-1005
    Resolution: 4781x3181
    Size: 9.04 MB
    Location: ELMWOOD PARK, IL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy musicians visit Elmwood Park, Illinois [Image 4 of 4], by SCPO Adam Grimm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    people
    education
    music
    outreach

