Intelligence leaders from the Intelligence Development Team pose for a photo at the Consolidated Learning Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 14, 2022. The Intelligence DT is a group of senior officers tasked to assign Air Force intelligence officers to their positions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Williams)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2022 17:54
|Photo ID:
|7156667
|VIRIN:
|220414-F-MU509-1011
|Resolution:
|6876x4912
|Size:
|18.59 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Goodfellow hosts 2nd annual intelligence Functional Advisory Council and Development Team conference [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Goodfellow hosts 2nd annual intelligence Functional Advisory Council and Development Team conference
No keywords found.
