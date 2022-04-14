Intelligence leaders from the Intelligence Development Team pose for a photo at the Consolidated Learning Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 14, 2022. The Intelligence DT is a group of senior officers tasked to assign Air Force intelligence officers to their positions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2022 Date Posted: 04.22.2022 17:54 Photo ID: 7156667 VIRIN: 220414-F-MU509-1011 Resolution: 6876x4912 Size: 18.59 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Goodfellow hosts 2nd annual intelligence Functional Advisory Council and Development Team conference [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.