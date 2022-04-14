Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Goodfellow hosts 2nd annual intelligence Functional Advisory Council and Development Team conference

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Williams 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    The Intelligence Functional Advisory Team poses with 17th Training Wing leadership in a photo at the Consolidated Learning Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 14, 2022. The Intelligence FAC is a team who reviews the framework for the Air Force intelligence career field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Williams)

