Retired U.S. Air Force Cpt. Heather Wright prepares to compete in the cycling competition during the Invictus Games The Hague, Netherlands, April 22, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2022 09:52
|Photo ID:
|7155475
|VIRIN:
|220422-F-YF138-410
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|NL
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Invictus Games Team U.S. – Cycling [Image 9 of 9], by Melissa Espinales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT