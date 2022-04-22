Retired U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman Second Class John Pulido and U.S. Army Master Sgt. Earl Ohlinger prepare to compete in the cycling competition during the Invictus Games The Hague, Netherlands, April 22, 2022.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2022 Date Posted: 04.22.2022 09:52 Photo ID: 7155466 VIRIN: 220422-F-YF138-251 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.01 MB Location: NL Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Invictus Games Team U.S. – Cycling [Image 9 of 9], by Melissa Espinales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.