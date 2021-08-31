NAS Pensacola Earns 2022 Navy Installation Excellence Award

Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola was named the Commander, Navy Installations Command’s (CNIC) Installation (Large) of the Year for 2022. NAS Pensacola completed over 50,000 mishap-free operations, 8,000 combat training activities, 7,600 radar/instrument approaches and 12 large force exercises.
