NAS Pensacola Earns 2022 Navy Installation Excellence Award

Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola was named the Commander, Navy Installations Command’s (CNIC) Installation (Large) of the Year for 2022. To earn the award, bases are evaluated on a number of categories including facilities management, quality of life, environment, energy, public relations, safety and mission support. NAS Pensacola has an active Gopher Tortoise conservation program.

