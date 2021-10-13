Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAS Pensacola Earns 2022 Navy Installation Excellence Award [Image 4 of 4]

    NAS Pensacola Earns 2022 Navy Installation Excellence Award

    UNITED STATES

    10.13.2021

    Photo by Joshua Cox 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola was named the Commander, Navy Installations Command’s (CNIC) Installation (Large) of the Year for 2022. To earn the award, bases are evaluated on a number of categories including facilities management, quality of life, environment, energy, public relations, safety and mission support. NAS Pensacola has an active Gopher Tortoise conservation program.

