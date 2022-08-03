DA Visit to Caritas Hospital in Bethlehem

USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman and USAID Delegation joint photo with staff and leadership of the Caritas Baby Hospital and the Catholic Relief Services. (Photo taken on March 8, 2022).
