DA Visit to Caritas Hospital in Bethlehem

USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman touring the facilities of Caritas Baby Hospital in Bethlehem and meeting a mother whose child is being treated at the hospital (Photo taken on March 8, 2022).
