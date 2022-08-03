USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman touring the facilities of Caritas Baby Hospital in Bethlehem and meeting a mother whose child is being treated at the hospital (Photo taken on March 8, 2022).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2022 Date Posted: 04.22.2022 07:04 Photo ID: 7155208 VIRIN: 220308-D-ED206-066 Resolution: 512x341 Size: 39.98 KB Location: PS Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DA Visit to Caritas Hospital in Bethlehem [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.