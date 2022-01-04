Osan receives hypoxia familiarization trainer

Maj. Sharon Sherlock, 51st Operations Support Squadron aerospace physiologist, poses for a photo at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 1, 2022. The hypoxia familiarization trainer provides pilots the same environment as their designated aircraft, which enables them to respond to in-flight emergencies as realistically as possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

