Osan receives hypoxia familiarization trainer

Col. Joshua Wood, 51st Wing commander, cuts a ribbon for the grand opening of a hypoxia familiarization trainer at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 1, 2022. The HFT enables pilots to train their ability to respond to threats, while flying at various altitudes with reduced oxygen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

