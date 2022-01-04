Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osan receives hypoxia familiarization trainer [Image 1 of 2]

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Col. Joshua Wood, 51st Wing commander, cuts a ribbon for the grand opening of a hypoxia familiarization trainer at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 1, 2022. The HFT enables pilots to train their ability to respond to threats, while flying at various altitudes with reduced oxygen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 03:38
    Photo ID: 7155121
    VIRIN: 220401-F-WE075-1012
    Resolution: 4860x3234
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Osan receives hypoxia familiarization trainer [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Megan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    OSAN AIR BASE
    Hypoxia
    51st Fighter Wing
    HFT

