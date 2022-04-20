STAFFDEL visit to 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command

Brig. Gen. Richard W. Corner II, right, Commanding General, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, answers a question from Katie Sudhoff, National Security Advisor to U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, (D-IL) during a briefing at the 85th USARSC's headquarters, April 20, 2022. The staff delegation visited the 85th USARSC to receive a briefing about the Command's training capabilities, organizational structure and how the Command supports First Army, based in Rock Island, Illinois. Duckworth currently sits on the Senate Armed Services Committee working on the subcommittees of Airland, Readiness and Management Support and Strategic Forces.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Lietz)

