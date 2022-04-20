Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    STAFFDEL visit to 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command [Image 1 of 2]

    STAFFDEL visit to 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command

    ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. David Lietz 

    85th Support Command

    Robert Spinelli, right, Command Executive Officer, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, escorts a staff delegation from U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth's (D-IL) office on a tour of the Col. Paul G. Schulstad Army Reserve Center in Arlington Heights, Illinois, April 20, 2022. The STAFFDEL visited the headquarters to receive a briefing about the Command's training capabilities, organizational structure and how the Command supports First Army, based in Rock Island, Illinois. Duckworth currently sits on the Senate Armed Services Committee working on the subcommittees of Airland, Readiness and Management Support and Strategic Forces.
    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Lietz)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

