STAFFDEL visit to 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command

Robert Spinelli, right, Command Executive Officer, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, escorts a staff delegation from U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth's (D-IL) office on a tour of the Col. Paul G. Schulstad Army Reserve Center in Arlington Heights, Illinois, April 20, 2022. The STAFFDEL visited the headquarters to receive a briefing about the Command's training capabilities, organizational structure and how the Command supports First Army, based in Rock Island, Illinois. Duckworth currently sits on the Senate Armed Services Committee working on the subcommittees of Airland, Readiness and Management Support and Strategic Forces.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Lietz)

