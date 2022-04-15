March 2022 Students of the Month

U.S. Air Force Col. Angelina Maguinness, 17th Training Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Breana Oliver, 17th TRG superintendent, present Airman 1st Class Cassian Utrie, 315th Training Squadron student, a 17th TRG Student of the Month award for March 2022, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 15, 2022. Utrie worked hard for his award and has shown his dedication to his squadron and the training he received at Goodfellow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves)

