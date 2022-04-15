March 2022 Students of the Month

U.S. Air Force Col. Angelina Maguinness, 17th Training Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Breana Oliver, 17th TRG superintendent, present 2nd Lt. Shannon Gray, 315th Training Squadron student, the 17th TRG Student of the Month award for March 2022, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 15, 2022. The 315th TRS’s mission is to train, educate and inspire the future intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance warriors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves)

