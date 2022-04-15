Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    March 2022 Students of the Month [Image 2 of 5]

    March 2022 Students of the Month

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Angelina Maguinness, 17th Training Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Breana Oliver, 17th TRG superintendent, present 2nd Lt. Shannon Gray, 315th Training Squadron student, the 17th TRG Student of the Month award for March 2022, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 15, 2022. The 315th TRS’s mission is to train, educate and inspire the future intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance warriors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 17:39
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
