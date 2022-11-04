Annette Backlar, speech language pathologist, Mahaffey Middle School, along with her parents and siblings, gather for a Family photo taken in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, in approximately 1970. Her father, the late retired Army Lt. Col. Peter J. Warren, was stationed there as an instructor at the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College during that time period. Pictured are Barbara Warren, left, Annette Backlar (then Warren), Mark Warren, Paul Warren, Robin Warren and Lt. Col. Warren.
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2022 17:31
|Photo ID:
|7154327
|VIRIN:
|220411-A-WL623-469
|Resolution:
|850x656
|Size:
|83.93 KB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
‘Brat is beautiful’: Fort Campbell teacher shares military child pride with students
