Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ‘Brat is beautiful’: Fort Campbell teacher shares military child pride with students [Image 1 of 2]

    ‘Brat is beautiful’: Fort Campbell teacher shares military child pride with students

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2022

    Photo by Ethan Steinquest 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Annette Backlar, speech language pathologist, Mahaffey Middle School, provides an inclusion session on homonyms April 11 for an English Language Arts class. Backlar is a military child who has worked with Department of Defense Education Activity students across the world for more than 30 years to support Soldiers and Families.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 17:30
    Photo ID: 7154326
    VIRIN: 220411-A-WL623-468
    Resolution: 1763x1176
    Size: 179.17 KB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Brat is beautiful’: Fort Campbell teacher shares military child pride with students [Image 2 of 2], by Ethan Steinquest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ‘Brat is beautiful’: Fort Campbell teacher shares military child pride with students
    ‘Brat is beautiful’: Fort Campbell teacher shares military child pride with students

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    &lsquo;Brat is beautiful&rsquo;: Fort Campbell teacher shares military child pride with students

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Campbell
    DoDEA
    Month of the Military Child
    MOMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT