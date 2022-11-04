Annette Backlar, speech language pathologist, Mahaffey Middle School, provides an inclusion session on homonyms April 11 for an English Language Arts class. Backlar is a military child who has worked with Department of Defense Education Activity students across the world for more than 30 years to support Soldiers and Families.
‘Brat is beautiful’: Fort Campbell teacher shares military child pride with students
