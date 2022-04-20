Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army South, CAA, Conference of American Armies, U.S. Army [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S. Army South, CAA, Conference of American Armies, U.S. Army

    BRAZIL

    04.20.2022

    Photo by Donald Sparks 

    U.S. Army South

    Gen. Rodrigo Ventura Sancho (left), Peruvian General of the Army, and Maj. Gen. William Thigpen, Army South commanding general, participate in a bilateral discussion in Brasilia, Brazil April 20, 2022, during the 35th Cycle of the Conference of Americas Armies.

    CAA
    U.S. Army South
    U.S. Army
    Conference of American Armies

