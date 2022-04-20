Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BRAZIL

    04.20.2022

    Photo by Donald Sparks 

    U.S. Army South

    Gen. Oriel Oscar Ortega Benitez (right), Panama Director General SENAFRONT, discusses military training opportunities with Maj. Gen. William Thigpen, Army South commanding general, during a bilateral meeting between the two armies in Brasilia, Brazil April 20, 2022, as part of the 35th Cycle of the Conference of Americas.

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 16:01
    Location: BR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army South strengthens relationships, creates training opportunities for hemispheric security during CAA [Image 3 of 3], by Donald Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army South, CAA, Conference of American Armies, U.S. Army

    CAA
    U.S. Army South
    U.S. Army
    Conference of American Armies

