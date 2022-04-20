Gen. Oriel Oscar Ortega Benitez (right), Panama Director General SENAFRONT, discusses military training opportunities with Maj. Gen. William Thigpen, Army South commanding general, during a bilateral meeting between the two armies in Brasilia, Brazil April 20, 2022, as part of the 35th Cycle of the Conference of Americas.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2022 16:01
|Photo ID:
|7153778
|VIRIN:
|220420-A-AX527-0282
|Resolution:
|4464x2976
|Size:
|4.56 MB
|Location:
|BR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army South strengthens relationships, creates training opportunities for hemispheric security during CAA [Image 3 of 3], by Donald Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army South strengthens relationships, creates training opportunities for hemispheric security during CAA
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT