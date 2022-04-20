220420-N-QV906-0026 NEW ORLEANS (April 20, 2022) - Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Nadia Francis, originally from Trinidad, paints an outward facing wall of Louis Armstrong Park in the historic district of Treme in New Orleans while participating in a community relations event during Navy Week New Orleans April 20, 2022. Navy Weeks are designed to show Americans the investment they have made in their Navy and increase the awareness of the Navy’s role and purpose in our national defense. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Micah Blechner/RELEASED)

