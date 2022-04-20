220420-N-QV906-0040 NEW ORLEANS (April 20, 2022) - Chief Hull Technician, originally from Cheshire, Connecticut, paints an outward facing wall of Louis Armstrong Park in the historic district of Treme in New Orleans while participating in a community relations event during Navy Week New Orleans April 20, 2022. Navy Weeks are designed to show Americans the investment they have made in their Navy and increase the awareness of the Navy’s role and purpose in our national defense. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Micah Blechner/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2022 15:51
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
This work, 220420-N-QV906-0040 [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Micah Blechner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
