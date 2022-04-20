Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Micah Blechner 

    Commander, Navy Region Southeast

    220420-N-QV906-0040 NEW ORLEANS (April 20, 2022) - Chief Hull Technician, originally from Cheshire, Connecticut, paints an outward facing wall of Louis Armstrong Park in the historic district of Treme in New Orleans while participating in a community relations event during Navy Week New Orleans April 20, 2022. Navy Weeks are designed to show Americans the investment they have made in their Navy and increase the awareness of the Navy’s role and purpose in our national defense. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Micah Blechner/RELEASED)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 15:51
    Photo ID: 7153758
    VIRIN: 220420-N-QV906-0040
    Resolution: 3975x2839
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 
    Sailors and Marines show NOLA community they are more than war fighters

