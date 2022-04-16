041622-A-SO154-442

Owen Proctor gets a chance to wear a historical medic helmet while pretending to drive a converted jeep that would have been used to help evacuate battlefield wounded in the mid-1940’s. The jeep was on display during the Fort Jackson Directorate of Emergency Services Open House April 16, 2022. Owen wore his own fire chief uniform to the event where he received the approval of fire fighters, his own child sized fire fighter helmet and fire badge sticker.

