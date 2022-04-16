Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2022

    Photo by Alexandra Shea 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Owen Proctor gets a chance to wear a historical medic helmet while pretending to drive a converted jeep that would have been used to help evacuate battlefield wounded in the mid-1940’s. The jeep was on display during the Fort Jackson Directorate of Emergency Services Open House April 16, 2022. Owen wore his own fire chief uniform to the event where he received the approval of fire fighters, his own child sized fire fighter helmet and fire badge sticker.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 12:56
    Photo ID: 7153081
    VIRIN: 041622-A-SO154-442
    Resolution: 4132x2655
    Size: 952.44 KB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 041622-A-SO154-442 [Image 2 of 2], by Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Jackson
    Open House
    IMCOM
    TRADOC
    DES

