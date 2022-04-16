Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    041622-A-SO154-411 [Image 1 of 2]

    041622-A-SO154-411

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2022

    Photo by Alexandra Shea 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Fort Jackson community members explore a police cruiser during the Directorate of Emergency Services Open House April 16, 2022. Due to ongoing rain and cold winds, the event was moved inside of the fire department’s truck bays to keep attendees dry while getting a chance to see and meet the installation’s police, fire fighter and Emergency Medical Technician teams.

    Date Taken: 04.16.2022
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    This work, 041622-A-SO154-411 [Image 2 of 2], by Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Directorate of Emergency Services opens doors to public

    Fort Jackson
    Open House
    IMCOM
    TRADOC
    DES

