    Keesler presents Volunteer Excellence Awards [Image 3 of 3]

    Keesler presents Volunteer Excellence Awards

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Lance Power, 81st Mission Support Group superintendent, and Chief Master Sgt. John Crane, 81st Force Support Squadron superintendent, present Edward Goldsmith, 81st Healthcare Operations Squadron medical support assistant, with the Volunteer Excellence Award inside the Sablich Center at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 19, 2022. The Volunteer Excellence Award recognizes individual federal civilians, family members, military and federal retirees who perform outstanding volunteer community service of a sustained and direct nature. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    Recognition
    Air Education and Training Command
    Volunteer Excellance Awards

