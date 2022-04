U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Lance Power, 81st Mission Support Group superintendent, and Chief Master Sgt. John Crane, 81st Force Support Squadron superintendent, present Edward Goldsmith, 81st Healthcare Operations Squadron medical support assistant, with the Volunteer Excellence Award inside the Sablich Center at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 19, 2022. The Volunteer Excellence Award recognizes individual federal civilians, family members, military and federal retirees who perform outstanding volunteer community service of a sustained and direct nature. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2022 Date Posted: 04.21.2022 11:00 Photo ID: 7152926 VIRIN: 220419-F-BD983-1010 Resolution: 3600x2404 Size: 917.97 KB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Keesler presents Volunteer Excellence Awards [Image 3 of 3], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.