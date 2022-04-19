Keesler presents Volunteer Excellence Awards

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Lance Power, 81st Mission Support Group superintendent, and Chief Master Sgt. John Crane, 81st Force Support Squadron superintendent, present Dawn Belcher, 81st Training Group commander's secretary, with the Volunteer Excellence Award inside the Sablich Center at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 19, 2022. The Volunteer Excellence Award recognizes individual federal civilians, family members, military and federal retirees who perform outstanding volunteer community service of a sustained and direct nature. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

