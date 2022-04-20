U.S.S. The Sullivans sinking at the Buffalo Naval Park, New York, April 20, 2022. On April 13, 2022, the vessel experienced an electrical power-loss resulting in the failure of the onboard water discharge pumps and with progressive flooding; it caused the vessel to list at 45 degrees on the starboard side. (U.S. Coast Guard drone photo by Lt. Ian Johns)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2022 Date Posted: 04.21.2022 11:28 Photo ID: 7152903 VIRIN: 220420-G-G0109-1003 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 5.1 MB Location: BUFFALO, NY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Coast Guard responds to partially sinking U.S.S. The Sullivans at the Buffalo Naval Park [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Jessica Fontenette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.