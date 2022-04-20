U.S.S. The Sullivans sinking at the Buffalo Naval Park, New York, April 20, 2022. On April 13, 2022, the vessel experienced an electrical power-loss resulting in the failure of the onboard water discharge pumps and with progressive flooding; it caused the vessel to list at 45 degrees on the starboard side. (U.S. Coast Guard drone photo by Lt. Ian Johns)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2022 11:28
|Photo ID:
|7152903
|VIRIN:
|220420-G-G0109-1003
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|5.1 MB
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Coast Guard responds to partially sinking U.S.S. The Sullivans at the Buffalo Naval Park [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Jessica Fontenette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
