    BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Fontenette 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    U.S.S. The Sullivans sinking at the Buffalo Naval Park, New York, April 20, 2022. The Coast Guard and partner agencies have deployed 1,000 feet of containment boom and more than 2,000 feet of absorbent sausage boom to prevent any oil products from spreading in the Buffalo River. (U.S. Coast Guard drone photo by Lt. Ian Johns)

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard responds to partially sinking U.S.S. The Sullivans at the Buffalo Naval Park [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Jessica Fontenette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCG
    Navy
    USS The Sullivans
    Lake Erie
    Buffalo River
    Sector Buffalo

