U.S.S. The Sullivans sinking at the Buffalo Naval Park, New York, April 20, 2022. The Coast Guard and partner agencies have deployed 1,000 feet of containment boom and more than 2,000 feet of absorbent sausage boom to prevent any oil products from spreading in the Buffalo River. (U.S. Coast Guard drone photo by Lt. Ian Johns)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2022 Date Posted: 04.21.2022 11:28 Photo ID: 7152901 VIRIN: 220420-G-G0109-1002 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 5.76 MB Location: BUFFALO, NY, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Coast Guard responds to partially sinking U.S.S. The Sullivans at the Buffalo Naval Park [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Jessica Fontenette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.