    2dAABN Fires Polymer .50 Caliber Rounds [Image 12 of 12]

    2dAABN Fires Polymer .50 Caliber Rounds

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kirn Junsay, a Thousand Oaks, California, native and an assault amphibious vehicle crewman with 2d Assault Amphibian Battalion, 2d Marine Division, launches an RQ-20 Puma during a crew level gunnery operations qualification on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 20, 2022. The purpose of this exercise is to conduct familiarization and sustainment fires with an M2 machine gun in order to validate equipment serviceability and develop weapon proficiency prior to the unit’s deployment for training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 10:02
    Photo ID: 7152545
    VIRIN: 220420-M-CQ925-1296
    Resolution: 2592x1458
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Hometown: THOUSAND OAKS, CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2dAABN Fires Polymer .50 Caliber Rounds [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Ryan Ramsammy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AAV
    Experimental
    .50 Cal
    Polymer
    2dAABN

