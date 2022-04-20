2dAABN Fires Polymer .50 Caliber Rounds

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kirn Junsay, a Thousand Oaks, California, native and an assault amphibious vehicle crewman with 2d Assault Amphibian Battalion, 2d Marine Division, launches an RQ-20 Puma during a crew level gunnery operations qualification on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 20, 2022. The purpose of this exercise is to conduct familiarization and sustainment fires with an M2 machine gun in order to validate equipment serviceability and develop weapon proficiency prior to the unit’s deployment for training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy)

Date Taken: 04.20.2022 Date Posted: 04.21.2022 Photo by LCpl Ryan Ramsammy Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Hometown: THOUSAND OAKS, CA, US