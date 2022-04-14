Fort Dix – Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC) / Medical Evacuation Training

The Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC) provides realistic medical training to both medical and non-medical Soldiers in the Active, Reserve and National Guard. MSTCs provide hands-on instruction on the latest battlefield trauma and critical care techniques. These soldiers are from various units are here at Fort Dix, NJ at the Fort Dix MSTC in the Simulator Area. These instructors are training soldiers for a Medical Evacuation Training Event. (Photos taken by the Fort Dix [TSC] Training Support Center)

Date Taken: 04.14.2022
Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US