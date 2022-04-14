Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Dix – Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC) / Medical Evacuation Training [Image 9 of 13]

    Fort Dix – Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC) / Medical Evacuation Training

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Photo by Kevin C Mcdevitt 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    The Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC) provides realistic medical training to both medical and non-medical Soldiers in the Active, Reserve and National Guard. MSTCs provide hands-on instruction on the latest battlefield trauma and critical care techniques. These soldiers are from various units are here at Fort Dix, NJ at the Fort Dix MSTC in the Simulator Area. These instructors are training soldiers for a Medical Evacuation Training Event. (Photos taken by the Fort Dix [TSC] Training Support Center)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 08:06
    Photo ID: 7151808
    VIRIN: 220414-O-BC272-566
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 660.63 KB
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Dix – Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC) / Medical Evacuation Training [Image 13 of 13], by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Dix – Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC) / Medical Evacuation Training
    Fort Dix – Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC) / Medical Evacuation Training
    Fort Dix – Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC) / Medical Evacuation Training
    Fort Dix – Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC) / Medical Evacuation Training
    Fort Dix – Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC) / Medical Evacuation Training
    Fort Dix – Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC) / Medical Evacuation Training
    Fort Dix – Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC) / Medical Evacuation Training
    Fort Dix – Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC) / Medical Evacuation Training
    Fort Dix – Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC) / Medical Evacuation Training
    Fort Dix – Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC) / Medical Evacuation Training
    Fort Dix – Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC) / Medical Evacuation Training
    Fort Dix – Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC) / Medical Evacuation Training
    Fort Dix – Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC) / Medical Evacuation Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JB MDL Fort Dix MSTC Medical New Jersey

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT