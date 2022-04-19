Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RCOH Maintenance [Image 5 of 8]

    RCOH Maintenance

    VA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Julia Johnson 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    David Walker, a Newport News Shipyard contractor, from Virginia Beach, Virginia, works on space reconfiguration aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in Newport News, Virginia, April 19, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman 3rd Class Julia Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 06:55
    Photo ID: 7151498
    VIRIN: 220419-N-NM882-1037
    Resolution: 5160x3444
    Size: 930.69 KB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RCOH Maintenance [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Julia Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RCOH Maintenance
    Tag-Out Audit
    Tag-Out Audit
    RCOH Maintenance
    RCOH Maintenance
    RCOH Maintenance
    RCOH Maintenance
    RCOH Maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 74
    USS John C. Stennis
    RCOH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT