U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), perform a tag-out audit aboard the ship, in Newport News, Virginia, April 19, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman 3rd Class Julia Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2022 06:55
|Photo ID:
|7151495
|VIRIN:
|220419-N-NM882-1005
|Resolution:
|6130x4091
|Size:
|980.43 KB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tag-Out Audit [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Julia Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT