Team U.S. athletes celebrate after winning gold in the final wheelchair rugby competition for the Invictus Games The Hague, Netherlands, April 20, 2022. The Invictus Games are composed of nearly 20 nations, over 500 military competitors, competing in 10 sporting events April 16-22, 2022.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2022 Date Posted: 04.21.2022 05:53 Photo ID: 7151431 VIRIN: 220420-M-JX937-0598 Resolution: 4664x3109 Size: 1.18 MB Location: THE HAGUE, NL Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Invictus Games Team U.S. - Wheelchair Rugby [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Mellizza Bonjoc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.